Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

