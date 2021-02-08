Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Million

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to announce sales of $7.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $28.17 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $52,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NREF opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

