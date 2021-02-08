Analysts Issue Forecasts for AbbVie Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.94 per share for the year.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.73 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

