Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $155.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $172.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,903.00 price objective on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,215.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

