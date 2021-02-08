Analysts Issue Forecasts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

CHKP stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

