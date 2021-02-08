Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Hershey Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Hershey in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

