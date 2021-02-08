Analysts Offer Predictions for Cummins Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $229.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.66. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $56,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 132.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cummins by 6,322.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

