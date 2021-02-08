Analysts Offer Predictions for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $248.56 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $249.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

