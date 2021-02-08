Analysts Offer Predictions for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

PTON stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 82.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 67.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 160,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

