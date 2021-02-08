Analysts Offer Predictions for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SILV. Raymond James dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

