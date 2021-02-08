Analysts Offer Predictions for South State Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $76.13 on Monday. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in South State by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

