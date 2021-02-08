Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IAMGOLD (IAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG):

1/22/2021 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

1/21/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.75 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

1/11/2021 – IAMGOLD had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/7/2021 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Shares of IAG opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

