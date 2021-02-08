Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2021 – Imperial Brands was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2021 – Imperial Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

1/19/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

