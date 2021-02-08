Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (GLEN)

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON: GLEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Glencore plc (GLEN.L) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock traded up GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 264.65 ($3.46). 29,338,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,588,338. The stock has a market cap of £35.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.78.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

