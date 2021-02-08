Analysts Set Expectations for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $17.31 on Monday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

