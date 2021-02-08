Analysts Set Expectations for DHI Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHI Group in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

