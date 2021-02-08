Analysts Set Expectations for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

