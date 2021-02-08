Analysts Set Expectations for Toto Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toto in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $66.21 on Monday. Toto has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

