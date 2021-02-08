Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) recently:

2/4/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

2/3/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

GNMK stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,835.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,503 shares of company stock worth $4,382,546 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

