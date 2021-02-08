Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sharps Compliance (SMED)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) recently:

1/30/2021 – Sharps Compliance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Sharps Compliance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/20/2021 – Sharps Compliance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2020 – Sharps Compliance is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.93. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,321. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $230.01 million and a PE ratio of 199.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,875 shares of company stock valued at $417,997 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

