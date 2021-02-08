Analyzing iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) & Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Urovant Sciences and iCo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00 iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Urovant Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urovant Sciences is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urovant Sciences and iCo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$146.74 million ($4.71) -3.44 iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.46 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Urovant Sciences and iCo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -162.90% iCo Therapeutics N/A -472.87% -177.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Urovant Sciences has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urovant Sciences beats iCo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome. It is also developing URO-902, a gene therapy for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. Urovant Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

