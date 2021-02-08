Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Anaplan worth $95,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $739,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,472,462.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $80.45 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

