Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.37

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

