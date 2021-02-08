Andy Jones Buys 9,748 Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) insider Andy Jones acquired 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Andy Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total value of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 806 ($10.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 800.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 788.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. Safestore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

