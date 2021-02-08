ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,626.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

