ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

ANGI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. 421,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,752.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

