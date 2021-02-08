ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.16

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 47427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth approximately $7,247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

