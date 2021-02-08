Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,221. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

