Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.08

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 282228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.