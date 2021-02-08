Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.75

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 112355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

