Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.75

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 112355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

