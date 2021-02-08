Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.80

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 644361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

The company has a market cap of C$180.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

