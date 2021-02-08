Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Barclays

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.11 ($13.14).

Shares of ANTO traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,532 ($20.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,344. Antofagasta plc has a 1-year low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,483.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.04. The company has a market cap of £15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

