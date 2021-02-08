Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ANFGF traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $20.32. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.75.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.