Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANFGF traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $20.32. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

