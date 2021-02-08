Apache (NASDAQ:APA) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) Financial Review

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apache and Bellatrix Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.41 billion 1.05 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A Bellatrix Exploration $148.67 million 0.00 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Bellatrix Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apache and Bellatrix Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 1 9 10 1 2.52 Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apache currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.97%.

Volatility & Risk

Apache has a beta of 4.87, suggesting that its share price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51% Bellatrix Exploration N/A -0.16% -0.07%

Summary

Apache beats Bellatrix Exploration on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

