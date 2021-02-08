APIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.69 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, APIX has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $1.69 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

