AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.22 and last traded at $167.00. Approximately 183,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 157,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.76.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.
The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.87.
In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,229. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AppFolio by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.
