AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.22 and last traded at $167.00. Approximately 183,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 157,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,229. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AppFolio by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

