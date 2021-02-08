Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,989,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

