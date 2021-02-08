Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $171.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $171.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
