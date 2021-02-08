Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 5.2%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 571,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 930,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $283.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.