APR Energy (OTCMKTS:APRYY) Shares Down 0.5%

APR Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:APRYY) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for APR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.