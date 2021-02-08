AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.47

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.47 and last traded at $140.88, with a volume of 183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

