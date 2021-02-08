Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Up 6.4%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15. 537,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 831,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

APTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

The stock has a market cap of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

