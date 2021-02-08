Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $640.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.36) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 4160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £355.50 million and a P/E ratio of 57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 461.82.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

