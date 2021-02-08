Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.69. 2,377,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,000,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.47.

The stock has a market cap of $416.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

