Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Hits $215.58 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Aragon has a total market cap of $215.58 million and approximately $66.68 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00011655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01035538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.75 or 0.05483374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

