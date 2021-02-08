Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Trading 12.1% Higher

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares traded up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.29. 398,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 119,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARAV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $101.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

