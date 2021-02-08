Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Position Increased by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,238 shares during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $683,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

