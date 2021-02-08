ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.52

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.40, with a volume of 2290061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.77.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.31%.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

