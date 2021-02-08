ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 3,306,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 719,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

